Dandadan Chapter 185 To Reveal The Power User’s Identity; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter saw Mai plead for Aira’s help, explaining that Rin’s head was removed by the Severed Head Dribblers, spirits who play basketball with trespassers' heads. As Aira evades attacks while carrying Rin’s head, she learns that Rin’s body is trapped in the spirit world.

Aira deduces a way to restore Rin by reversing the process. Successfully reintegrated, Rin uses gravity manipulation to repel the spirits. Grateful but embarrassed by her outfit, Rin offers to protect Aira, but Aira insists they fight together.

Dandadan Chapter 185 will likely see Aira and Rin fully activate their abilities to battle the Severed Head Dribblers. As the fight progresses, they may uncover the real threat behind the spirits. Rin’s gravity manipulation should allow her to handle the yokai.

Meanwhile, Aira will likely confront the Power User directly. The culprit is expected to be revealed as Murakami, a teacher whose silhouette matches the figure seen stalking Rin. Aira will likely overwhelm Murakami, leading to a shift in focus toward Okarun and Kinta.

Dandadan Chapter 185 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. For most international audiences, this will correspond to a release on Monday, March 10, 2025. The release time will vary depending on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 185 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ is a paid service for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.