Dorohedoro Season 2 Renewed: Potential release window, what to expect & more

It is after four years' worth of wait that the fans of Dorohedoro are returning to the screens. The announcement for the sequel has been made and the fans are wondering what is coming their way in the near future. Here is everything you need to know about Dorohedoro Season 2.

Dorohedoro Season 2: Sequel announcement

The announcement comes from the official website of Dorohedoro. The website was updated with the renewal status of the second season. It was revealed that Dorohedoro Season 2 is under production and will be a streaming series. So far, there is no teaser or trailer release for the next season.

In addition to this, the cast and staff of the new season have also not been mentioned on the website. Nevertheless, we will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

What to expect from Season 2?

Season 1 introduces Caiman, a man with a reptilian head and erased memories, on a quest to find the sorcerer responsible. Teaming up with Nikaido, they navigate the perilous world of Hole, where magic-users and humans coexist amidst chaos. Working in a community hospital with Drs. Vaux and Kasukabe, Caiman unravels his mysterious past. En, the de facto ruler, suspects Caiman's ties to the Cross-Eyes Gang and sends Shin and Noi to eliminate him, escalating tensions.

Advertisement

In Season 2, Caiman and Nikaido intensify their quest, focusing on the Central Department Store Story Arc. Nikaido's choice to relinquish her time-traveling powers leads to new challenges. Amid ongoing magic-user slayings, Caiman's unwavering determination to uncover his origins drives the narrative. The season promises a deeper exploration of Nikaido's devil side and a pivotal moment in Caiman's pursuit. Expect a captivating continuation with twists, revelations, and unexpected alliances in Dorohedoro's enigmatic journey.

Dorohedoro Season 2: Potential release schedule

Since the release dates and slates were not mentioned in the update on the website, there is quite a chatter around when Dorohedoro Season 2 will be out. Judging by the fact that season 2 is still under production, the anime might take six months of window to come again with a new update.

Most of such updates are made so that the release happens within a year. Thus, the sequel is expected to come out in 2024 itself. More updates will be mentioned in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: One Piece Remake: WIT Studio green-lits new Netflix venture; all we know far