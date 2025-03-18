Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 11: Senku’s Aerial Battle Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 11 will continue as Senku and Ryusui engage in a high-speed aerial duel against Stanley, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Dirty Roads,’ Taiju transports the mobile lab to Chrome’s team while luring Carlos, one of Xeno’s spies, to follow him. With the necessary parts delivered, Chrome’s group assembles and successfully tests the drill.
On the ship, Senku continues leading, impressing Luna, who sends an encrypted message calling him her boyfriend. Carlos, loyal to Luna, provides a map of Xeno’s base. As Stanley flies toward the Perseus in an attack, Ryusui and a recovering Senku take off in their aircraft to engage in aerial combat.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 11 will see the aerial battle escalate further. With the Perseus upgraded into an aircraft carrier, the Kingdom of Science will attempt to counter Xeno’s forces, which possess advanced weaponry.
Despite his injuries, Senku will push forward in the dogfight. Meanwhile, Xeno’s team will deploy a secret weapon, targeting Matsukaze and the others on the ship. The confrontation between both sides will reach an epic high before their scientific ingenuity determines the outcome of the fight.
Titled ‘Those Who Know the Rules; Those Who Make Them,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 11 is scheduled for release on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can access it on the same day, although delays may occur due to time zone variations.
Crunchyroll will stream Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 11 worldwide. Furthermore, dubbed versions will be available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Netflix will also offer the series for streaming.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.