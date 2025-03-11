Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 10: Luna To Fall In Love With Senku; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
As Chrome’s drilling efforts continue, Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 10 will see Luna slowly fall for the Kingdom of Science’s leader. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Light of Science,’ Senku survived the sniper shot due to his improvised bulletproof bag but remained in critical condition. Luna, a former medical student, agreed to treat him after Taiju’s plea. Meanwhile, Chrome and Kohaku monitored Xeno’s base as Tsukasa’s team arrived, tracking Gen’s flower trail.
To infiltrate undetected, Tsukasa and Hyoga proposed tunneling, prompting Chrome to design a drill. To stall Xeno, Ukyo fired an arrow carrying the Medusa to intimidate him. Xeno, aiming to counter, began developing a new weapon.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 10 will see Chrome spearhead the excavation effort, his drill being built by the Kingdom of Science. As Luna continues treating Senku, she will start to realize her growing feelings for him despite being a spy.
Meanwhile, Xeno’s forces complete a powerful secret weapon, posing a new threat to the Kingdom of Science. The upcoming battle will test the effectiveness of Chrome’s invention and the team’s ability to outmaneuver their opponents.
Titled ‘Dirty Roads,’ Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 10 will debut on Japanese TV networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, March 13, 2025. For most global regions, this translates to a March 12 release, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 10 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll. The series will be streamed with multiple dubs, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. In addition to Crunchyroll, Netflix will also be streaming the series.
For more news from the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime, stay up-to-date on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.