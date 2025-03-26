Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12: Senku Meets Xeno; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, More
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12 will see Tsukasa’s team capture Xeno, reuniting him with the leader of the Kingdom of Science. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Those Who Know the Rules; Those Who Make Them,’ Senku and Ryusui engage Stanley in an aerial battle, attempting to gain the upper hand. Meanwhile, Xeno’s hidden submarine moves undetected and crashes into the Perseus, causing severe damage and leading to the capture of several Kingdom of Science members.
Senku disables Stanley’s plane using acetylene gas but crashes his own in the process. However, the captured pilot is a decoy, as the real Stanley emerges with the submarine team, shooting Moz and Matsukaze. Meanwhile, Tsukasa’s team infiltrates Xeno’s base and corners him.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12 will see the battles across land, air, and water continue as the Kingdom of Science faces Xeno’s forces. While Senku engages in aerial combat, Xeno’s submarine will attack the Perseus.
However, Chrome and his team will successfully capture Xeno, having completed their tunnel infiltration. Now restrained, Xeno will be forced to move through the tunnel alongside Chrome. At the same time, Senku will make his way toward Xeno, preparing for a long-awaited reunion with his former mentor.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12, titled ‘Reunion,’ will premiere on Japanese television networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, March 27, 2025. This translates to a same-day release for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. Additionally, Netflix will stream the series in selected regions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
