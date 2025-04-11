Where to Watch Dr. Stone? Complete Streaming Guide and Season List

Dr. Stone, the anime based on Riichiro Inagaki’s manga, follows genius Senku Ishigami as he rebuilds civilization using science after humanity turns to stone. The anime spans a total of 69 episodes and includes a special episode titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui. Here's where you can watch every episode legally and in order.

Advertisement

Dr. Stone seasons and arcs

There are four seasons of Dr. Stone :

Dr. Stone Season 1 – Covers the Stone Formula Arc, the Vs. Tsukasa Arc, the Kingdom of Science Arc, the Village Games Arc, the Village Origins Arc, the Vs. Hyoga Arc, and the beginning of the Communications Arc. This season spans 24 episodes.

Dr. Stone Season 2: Stone Wars – Covers the latter part of the Communications Arc. This season only spans 11 episodes, and is followed by the 54 minute special, Dr. Stone: Ryusui.

Dr. Stone Season 3: New World – Covers the Age of Exploration Arc and the Treasure Island Arc. This season spans 22 episodes, in a split cour format.

Dr. Stone Season 4: Science Future – Final season of Dr. Stone, is split into three cours. Covering the New America City Arc, the first part has already been released with 12 episodes . The second cour will be covering the South America Arc, and will begin airing this July 2025. The final part will cover the New Stone World Arc, ending at episode 30.

Advertisement

Streaming platforms for Dr. Stone

All four seasons, including Ryusui, are available across multiple subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms in Japan, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Disney+, DMM TV, FOD, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and many others.

Upcoming parts will also be released here as they are released. Once Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 begins, the episode will air weekly on Japanese television channels including Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and Animax.

Additionally, platforms such as ABEMA and Lemino offer ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) with limited-time free streaming of the latest episodes. Rental (TVOD) options are also available through Google TV, Rakuten TV, music.jp, Amazon, and NicoNico Channel, where fans can pay per episode or season.

Internationally, Crunchyroll offers global streaming (outside Asia), including the special episode Dr. Stone : Ryusui. Licensing in Southeast Asia is handled by Medialink, allowing fans to stream the series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube Channel.

Advertisement

In select regions around the world, Netflix will be streaming the series. Broadcasts of Dr. Stone will also be available on local services such as Bilibili, while an English dub is available via Toonami.

For more updates from the Dr. Stone anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 12: Senku Meets Xeno; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, More