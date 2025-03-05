Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 9: Will Senku Survive Being Shot? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 9 will reveal the aftermath of Senku getting shot by Stanley, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more here.
The last Dr. Stone Season 4 episode, titled ‘Lock On,’ continued the flashback, where Xeno discovers nitric acid in a cave after breaking free from petrification. He then revived Stanley and his team before relocating to northern California to establish a base for mass-producing gunpowder.
In the present, Luna hesitated to identify Taiju for Stanley but subtly mouthed “Senku,” leading Xeno to deduce the real scientist’s identity. As Stanley calculated Senku’s location, Senku quickly created a makeshift bulletproof vest using starch and water.
Despite his precautions, Stanley fired, hitting Senku while he attempted to take cover. Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 9 will continue after Senku has suffered a life-threatening wound. As chaos spreads on Perseus, Taiju will turn to Luna, a former medical student, to treat Senku’s injuries.
Meanwhile, Chrome and his group, who have been observing Xeno’s fortress, will decide to proceed with their mission to capture him. The upcoming confrontation will be crucial for the Kingdom of Science’s survival.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 9, titled ‘Light of Science,’ will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10 pm JST. International viewers can watch it on the same day, though there may be some delays based on time zone differences.
Crunchyroll will be streaming Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 9 globally. Additionally, the episode will be available with dubbed versions in several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Netflix will also be streaming the series.
For more updates from the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.