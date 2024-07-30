Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265: What Is Yuji’s Domain? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The battle against Sukuna persisted with a troubling turn of events that appeared to advantage the King of Curses in the last chapter, and although the chapter didn't reveal much, it did hint at a potential glimmer of hope for Yuji Itadori and his allies through a newly discovered power of the protagonist.

With Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion seemingly activated and Ryomen Sukuna ensnared within, fans are looking forward to the next developments in excitement. Fortunately, the official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 has been confirmed, so keep reading to find out when the chapter will hit shelves, and other details.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be out on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 12 am JST, as announced on the official MANGAPlus website. While the official release time for Chapter 265 may vary depending on your location, readers can access it through Shueisha's official MANGAPlus platform.

Additionally, it will be available on Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans also have the option to purchase either the corresponding compilation volume containing Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, or Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Special Issue 36/37 once they are officially released.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, readers can expect an explanation of Yuji's Domain Expansion, likely through a combination of narration and Sukuna's inquiries. The nature of Yuji's Domain may involve aiding souls in moving on to the afterlife, aligning with fan theories.

This could imply that Yuji's goal is to guide Sukuna to a proper death. The chapter also entail a flashback revealing Sukuna's origins and how he became the King of Curses. However this remains to be speculation, and the aftermath of Yuji’s Domain Expansion remains to be seen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 begins with Sukuna punching the ground to create floating debris. He then uses the surrounding debris to his advantage, leaping from one piece to another to ascend Jacob's Ladder and reach Hana.

Sukuna observes that this technique affects not only himself but also Yuji and Todo, making it easier for him to reach Angel and Hana without interference. Angel warns Hana to retreat, but it is too late. Sukuna points out that the coexistence of Angel and Hana in one body makes them frail, evidenced by their lost arm, which weakens their Cursed Technique.

He vows to eliminate Angel before being forced out of Megumi Fushiguro's body. Just as Sukuna is attacks with Black Flash, Todo appears and blocks the punch intended for Hana. Sukuna acknowledges Todo's bravery, calling him a true jujutsu sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264.

The impact blows both Todo and Hana away, knocking them out, and Sukuna shifts his focus to Yuji. Despite the dangers, Yuji had ascended the pillar of light created by Jacob's Ladder right behind Sukuna, allowing him to take Sukuna by surprise and land a powerful punch on the curse in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264.

He then grabs him by the feet and throws him into a building. Yuji uses Dismantle to destabilize Sukuna further, but Sukuna regains his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) by unleashing another Black Flash, surprising Yuji. This enables Sukuna to regenerate his arms and land a devastating hit on Yuji.

The narrator explains that Sukuna’s use of another Black Flash allowed him to regain his RCT in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264. Sukuna internally notes that he does not need to take risks like Satoru Gojo did, as he can simply wait for his Cursed Technique to recover.

Yuji persists in trying to land Dismantle attacks on Sukuna, aiming to target the soul boundary between Sukuna and Megumi. Sukuna acknowledges that while Yuji's strategy is correct, it is futile if the attacks do not connect. As the battle continues, Sukuna's confidence remains high until he is suddenly perturbed by something.

A flashback then shows Gojo explaining Domain Expansion to Yuji during his fight with Jogo. Gojo describes the significant energy cost and benefits of Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264, including guaranteed hits for Cursed Techniques within the Domain.

Inspired, Yuji forms the hand sign for Domain Expansion and activates his own. The narrator reveals that Yuji's switch training with Atsuya Kusakabe helped him grasp the fundamentals of Barrier Techniques, enabling him to create his own Domain Expansion.

Suddenly, Sukuna reverts to the form he used when inhabiting Yuji, appearing in a train station with his injuries healed. Yuji, also healed, approaches Sukuna with a smile. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 ends as he seemingly offers the King Of Curses a fist bump, saying "let's go."

For more updates on the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.