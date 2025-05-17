Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 127 Delayed: Manga To Return In June; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter opens with Mina Ashiro launching the Keraunos, though the Meireki Era Mega Monster counters with a beam attack that neutralizes it. Despite Mina’s repeated firing, the attacks are deflected, nearly overloading the weapon.

Kikoru Shinomiya intervenes at her limit, invoking her mother’s memory to boost her power to 93%. With one final axe strike, she halts the Meireki’s assault and creates an opening. Mina lands a successful shot. As Kikoru collapses, she calls on Kafka Hibino to deliver the final blow, who charges at Meireki’s core.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 127 may follow one of two paths. Kafka may succeed in breaking through Meireki’s shield and destroy its core, triggering a possible psychic connection between them that reveals key lore or backstory.

However, a more likely outcome involves Kafka being interrupted before the final blow lands. Since Reno Ichikawa has yet to join the battle, his arrival could coincide with Meireki narrowly escaping defeat. The monster may retreat with help from remaining kaiju forces, keeping the fight—and the arc—alive for now

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 127 is set to be released on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means a daytime release on Thursday, June 5. The exact timing will vary depending on your location and timezone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 127 on official platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus site, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, while a subscription to Shonen Jump+ provides complete access to the series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

