My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9 To Reveal Arata’s Intentions; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Kiyoka discuss the Imperial Council's surveillance of him and his subordinates with Masashi. Meanwhile, Takaihito and Takakura met with council members, emphasizing their tension over special abilities.

Miyo visits Hazuki, and they hold a Ladies' Soiree, using Hazuki's ability to allow Jinnouchi to join through a mirror. Takaihito and Miyo discuss their visions, while Hazuki and Jinnouchi talk about love. Later, Arata supports Miyo when the Minister of Education causes trouble. The episode ends with Kiyoka expressing his feelings to Miyo.

Arata's role and objectives toward Miyo may become clearer in My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9, potentially influencing her development. Miyo may also have to process Kiyoka's confession while adjusting to her growing feelings.

Meanwhile, Kiyoka will likely face increasing political challenges as the conflict between factions continues. His response to the ongoing power struggles and how they affect Miyo could become a key focus in the episode.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, airing on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. Japanese viewers can watch the episode on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and more.

The episode will also be available for digital streaming on platforms like ABEMA and Lemino. Internationally, My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9 will be accessible on Netflix with English subtitles, but not on Crunchyroll or other services.

