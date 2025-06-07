My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 Reveals Knuckleduster’s Past—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Mom Descends,’ Koichi’s mother Shoko quickly sees through his fake relationship with Makoto. Kazuho (Pop) and Knuckleduster arrive, the latter explaining their vigilante work as nonprofit volunteering. Shoko criticizes Koichi’s heroic ambitions and his exam failure, upsetting Kazuho.

During a Tokyo tour, Kuin unleashes a Trigger-infused cat fused with a bus. Koichi saves Makoto, revealing himself as The Crawler. Shoko recalls suppressing Koichi’s powers in childhood, while Makoto tells her she might consider dating Koichi someday.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 will see Pop receive an offer to perform at the grand reopening of Marukane Department Store. This will happen during the “NaruFes” event. Initially uncertain, she will accept the challenge after getting encouragement from Koichi and Knuckleduster.

Meanwhile, Knuckleduster will continue investigating Hachisuka’s identity and activities in secret. His determination appears to be linked to a personal secret, which influences his lone pursuit. The episode will reveal more about why Knuckleduster took up vigilantism.

Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Event Announcement!,’ My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 will be airing in Japan on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can expect it around 2:00 pm GMT/7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET, though times may vary slightly by region.

In Japan, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Yomiuri TV, and stream on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream it with English subtitles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

