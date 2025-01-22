Spy X Family Chapter 111: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Spy X Family Chapter 111 will see more about Anya’s reaction to Donovan Desmond’s ‘powers,’ so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The latest chapter of Spy X Family continued right after Melinda’s declaration about Donovan being an alien, which had undoubtedly left both Loid and fans perplexed. Loid then gently asked more about the matter, prompting her to reveal how Donovan’s sudden emotional detachment years ago led her to this belief.
Melinda even recalled incidents that suggested Donovan had telepathic abilities. Despite Loid’s reassurances, Melinda remained fearful of her husband. Loid then offered her tools to manage her fears, including therapy and a notebook to track her memories.
With Anya having learnt of Donovan’s possible mind-reading abilities, Spy X Family Chapter 111 may explore how Anya deals with this information. Unable to disclose her secret to Loid, Anya must deal with her fear while pondering its implications for Operation Strix.
Concurrently, the story may explore Melinda’s efforts to recall specific moments underpinning her suspicions, possibly aided by Demetrius. These events could reveal more about Donovan’s nature while progressing the narrative around his influence over his family and potential threat.
Given the manga’s bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will not be available in the following week but in the week after that. Spy X Family Chapter 111 is scheduled for release on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan.
For international readers, the chapter will likely be accessible on Sunday, February 2, 2025, due to time zone differences. Fans can read Spy X Family Chapter 111 on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and VIZ Media’s services.
Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Spy X Family manga and more from the mangaverse.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.