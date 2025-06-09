The Beginning After The End Episode 11: Arthur Meets Cynthia Goodsky—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The eleventh episode of The Beginning After the End, titled 'The King's Defiance,' sees King Blaine purchase a World Lion cub for his son Curtis. Blaine's magician, Sebastian, demands Sylvie as his own mana beast. Arthur's refusal provokes threats from the former, leading to Arthur's bloodlust damaging the venue.

Mistaking it for an assassin's attack, Blaine punishes Reynolds. Sebastian then suggests giving up Sylvie, but Arthur retaliates, crippling him within time-stop magic. Blaine later sends an apology, gold, and fires Sebastian. Arthur chooses to attend Xyrus Academy to learn to bond with Sylvie.

Expected plot in The Beginning After the End Episode 11

The Beginning After the End Episode 11 will follow Arthur’s arrival at Xyrus Academy, where he demonstrates his magical capabilities to Principal Cynthia Goodsky. Her formidable strength will initially overwhelm Arthur.

However, he will quickly manage to prove his own power. After earning her approval, Arthur will propose a certain deal, likely involving the terms of his enrollment or his goals concerning Sylvie. This encounter will begin Arthur’s journey within the prestigious academy.

Release date and where to stream

The Beginning After the End Episode 11, titled ‘The King Makes a Decision,’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on various networks, including AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV.

It will also be available for streaming in Japan via platforms like d-anime Store and U-NEXT starting the following day. International audiences can stream The Beginning After The End Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, although release times may differ depending on the region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

