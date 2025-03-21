Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 11: Nene Meets Another Shijima; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Make a Wish,’ Nene feigns unconsciousness and overhears Hanako discussing her limited lifespan. Hanako, intending to keep her in the painted world, locks her in a cell. When she confronts him, he insists this world ensures her survival. Nene then ends up crying, prompting Hanako to comfort her before leaving.

Shijima reveals Hanako dislikes fake worlds but won’t destroy this one to save Nene. Nene tricks Shijima but hesitates, until Tsukasa intervenes, transporting them to another reality, where Nene meets a terminally ill Shijima Mei.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 11 will see Nene learn that Shijima Mei also faced the reality of her impending death but refused to succumb to despair. Instead, she rejected her fate and continued creating art with determination.

As Mei clings to her passion despite her circumstances, the supernatural version of Shijima will reappear, confronting Mei once more. The episode will likely reveal more about Shijima’s past, as well as how she will eventually help Nene escape.

Titled ‘Make It About You,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 11 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can access the English-subtitled version earlier that same day.

The episode will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan. In addition, Japanese fans can stream Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 11 on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, and more from 5:30 am JST. Global fans can watch it on services such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

