Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 10: Nene Learns Of Her Impending Doom; Recap, Release Date And More
With the fake world’s truth exposed, Nene learns about Hanako’s actions and her fate in Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 10. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Make It Secret,’ Nene and Amane flee the school at night, attempting to escape the fabricated world. Amane hesitates, but Nene insists, leading him through the city on a bicycle. However, Shijima continuously appears, obstructing their path.
Despite the interference, they push forward and encounter a mysterious brush. Amane breaks the brush, making Nene lose consciousness. Eventually, Mitsuba and Kou find them, and Amane, now Hanako, explains the truth behind this false reality.
He reveals that in this artificial world, Nene’s lifespan is no longer limited, allowing her to live indefinitely. This news will cause Kou to hesitate in his efforts to stop Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 10, while Nene will be visibly shaken by the implications of her own fate.
However, alongside her shock, another emotion will begin to take hold—anger at Hanako for keeping such vital information from her. As the situation gets more strained, Nene will be forced to confront both her emotions and Hanako’s choices.
Titled ‘Make It Wish,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 10 will air in Japan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.
The episode will be broadcast across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan and will also be available on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Hulu starting at 5:30 am JST. Global viewers can watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 10 on services like Crunchyroll and Disney+.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.