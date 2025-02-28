Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 8: Nene To Watch The Meteor Shower; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 episode, titled 'Make Sense,' saw Nene and Kou realize Shijima had altered their classmates' memories and personalities. Mitsuba informed them that to escape, they must meet Shijima in the twisted tower.

When they confronted her, she stated that the only way back was to kill Amane and Mitsuba, as they are fictional beings. She provided weapons, dismissing their hesitation, but she easily overpowered them when they refused. Later, while watching shooting stars with Amane and Tsukasa, Nene struggles with the idea of harming Amane.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 8 will see Nene and Amane watch the meteor shower from the rooftop. She will struggle to process her emotions, alongside the ultimatum and Tsukasa’s possible involvement in the ordeal.

The illusion will continue, forcing her to confront the choice between staying in the false world or finding another way to escape without harming her friends. The episode will likely address whether she and Kou are able to find a different way to escape or not.

Titled ‘Make It Sound Nice,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers will have access to the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 8 will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated channels across Japan and will be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, and Hulu. Global audiences can also watch it on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.