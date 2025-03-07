Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 9: Nene To Attempt Escaping With Amane; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Make It Sound Nice,’ Tsukasa urges Nene to kill Amane after the meteor shower. The students then gather on the school rooftop to observe the stars, including Akane and Aoi, who appear unharmed despite their previous dismemberment.

Nene and Amane discuss Antares, a star that overshadows its twin. Nene confesses her love for Hanako and indirectly for Amane, persuading him to leave with her. Meanwhile, Kou fights Mitsuba after rejecting the illusion. Though Kou offers to die and stay as a ghost, Mitsuba refuses, wanting Kou to live.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 9 will see Nene take Amane’s hand, determined to escape the illusion. Though reluctant, Amane will follow her. As they navigate the night, riding through the city on a bicycle, Shijima will repeatedly appear to block their path.

Despite her interference, they will continue their attempt to break free. During their escape, they will come across a mysterious brush, which may hold the key to their return. The encounter with this object is likely to influence their fate within the fabricated world.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 9, titled ‘Make It Secret,’ is set to air in Japan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International viewers will be able to watch the English-subtitled version earlier the same day, due to time zone differences.

It will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan. Additionally, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 9 will be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, and others. International fans can watch it on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.