Top 10 Best Anime Characters Who Wear Glasses: From Tenya Lida to Hange Zoe

Glasses might seem like a simple accessory, but in anime, they’re much more. They add mystery, reinforce a character’s intelligence, and make a striking personality statement. These shiny frames do more than correct vision—they define characters and leave a lasting impression. Let's explore some of the finest anime characters who wear glasses that truly enhance their character's charm.

Top 10 iconic anime characters with glasses:

10. Shinpachi Shimura (Gintama)

Shinpachi Shimura from Gintama is the guy whose glasses are practically his identity. Gintama being a comedy anime is composed of hysterically funny characters. However, Shinpachi is the only one with a serious aura who is grounded to reality, unlike the others.

His glasses are more than just a fashion statement; they kind of like a symbol of his seriousness and perhaps the only thing keeping him from losing his sanity amidst the comical riot.

9. Kyoya Ootori (Ouran High School Host Club)

Next on the list is Kyoya Ootori from Ouran High School Host Club. Kyoya’s glasses paired with his smart and serious attitude make him the guy you turn to for any problems that involve math, planning, and even blackmail.

However, hiding behind those glamorous glasses is the intelligent and hardworking vice president of Ouran Host Club, who ensures the efficient functioning of the club, although with his occasional smirks and a bit of sarcasm.

8. Yukio Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Blue Exorcist’s secondary main character, Yukio Okumura, is the very definition of a responsible sibling, and his glasses only add more emphasis on this point. The way he worked hard and became an exorcist at the age of seven to take care of Rin, his elder brother, is a testament to his brotherly love.

Yukio may appear to be a serious and composed character in Glasses, but there is a lot more than what meets the eye—he is struggling with inner demons, and the show literally symbolizes this aspect.

7. Tenya Iida (My Hero Academia)

If anyone’s glasses scream discipline and duty, it's Tenya Iida from My Hero Academia. As the class representative for Class 1-A, he takes his role very seriously. His glasses are a perfect match for his dutiful and earnest personality.

However, despite his seriousness and rigidity, Lida's glasses are a reminder that he’s someone who cares deeply for his friends and is always striving to be the best hero he can.

6. Silvers Rayleigh (One Piece)

Silvers Rayleigh from One Piece wears his glasses not because he has less vision but just because he can. Those glasses are just an extra addition to his already charming and mysterious aura.

His glasses may give him the appearance of a laid-back mentor, but when it’s time to get serious, Rayleigh can still slice through enemies savagely. His glasses are as much a part of his greatness as his swordsmanship and his Haki.

5. Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Maes Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist is the kind of guy who makes you wish you had a cool uncle like him. His glasses complement his warm, amusing, and caring personality.

Hughes may seem like the jokester of the bunch, but his glasses hide a sharp mind that is quick enough to uncover deep secrets and a person who is always ready to sacrifice everything for the people he loves.

4. Kabuto Yakushi (Naruto)

Kabuto Yakushi's in Naruto glasses are not just an accessory; they are a significant part of his identity as a master manipulator. On the surface, Kabuto might seem like an average medical ninja, but behind those glasses lies a cunning and calculating mind who enjoys betraying others.

His glasses fool viewers by making him look calm and harmless, but make no mistake, Kabuto's real nature is totally the opposite. His transformation from Orochimaru’s right-hand man to a power-hungry villain is nothing short of chilling.



3. Kusuo Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Kusuo Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a character whose glasses are more than just a fashion choice; they are a necessity. These green glasses help him control his overwhelming psychic powers and keep the world from falling apart.

His glasses add to his mysterious aura and his occasional sarcastic comment that makes the rest of the group look at him blankly. Saiki’s glasses are as much a part of his identity as his psychic abilities and just as important.

2. Hange Zoe (Attack on Titan)

Hange Zoe from Attack on Titan became a fan-favorite character in the latter half of the anime. Without Hange, Eren and the gang would have faced much more difficulty in surviving dangerous circumstances.

With their messy hair, wild eyes, and an obsession with Titans, Hange’s glasses are the only thing standing between him and complete chaos. But most importantly, those glasses show a person who is deeply committed to protecting humanity at any cost.



1. Uryu Ishida (Bleach)

Uryu Ishida from Bleach is a sharp and level-headed man whose glasses truly symbolize his real personality. He consistently acted as the strategist of the group, and Ichigo and the others would have faced significant challenges without his presence to guide them in their impulsive activities.

Despite his serious demeanor, there’s a depth to Uryu that’s revealed through his struggles, his unwavering loyalty to his friends, and his determination to uphold his family’s legacy. His glasses reflect the determined soul of a true warrior.

There you have it: top 10 anime characters who wear their glasses with confidence and charisma. Whether they are the serious one in the group, the brainiac of the operation, or the heart of the team, these characters prove that sometimes it’s the glasses that make the hero (or the villain).

