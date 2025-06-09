Wind Breaker Chapter 182: Sakura Decides To Forge His Own Path—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘Lamplight,’ opened with Togame telling Sakura he believed he had grown into a leader. Instead of feeling encouraged, Sakura was unsettled, comparing himself to Umemiya and feeling unworthy.

Togame reassured him, offering a metaphor about plum and cherry blossoms to better illustrate that Sakura did not need to emulate Umemiya but follow his own path. Sakura admitted his struggle with his purpose going forward. The chapter ended with Sakura quietly affirming his resolve to forge his own future without mimicking another’s.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 182

Wind Breaker Chapter 182 will likely transition back to the summer festival setting, where characters from Furin and Shishitoren are enjoying a brief moment of calm. The tone is expected to be more relaxed, with possible scenes of bonding among members, such as Tomiyama, Tsubakino, and Hiragi.

Wanijima may continue his interactions with Sakura and Umemiya, possibly revealing more about his character. The chapter may end on a casual note, or subtly introduce the first signs of the next conflict approaching.

Wind Breaker Chapter 182: Release date and where to stream

Wind Breaker Chapter 182 will be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, the official site for the English version of the series.

The manga service, once limited to the U.S., has expanded to include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Fans can access Wind Breaker Chapter 182 through both the mobile app and the website.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

