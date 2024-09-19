B.I announces first-ever performance in India at K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai on December 14
B.I has been announced to perform at the K-Town festival to be held in Mumbai, India on December 14, 2024. Read on for more details.
B.I or Kim Hanbin has been announced to perform in India for the first time ever. The rapper-producer will be performing at the K-Town Festival 2, which will be held in the NESCO exhibition center in Mumbai on December 14, 2024. Moreover, alongside the K-pop idol, other artists in the line-up include EXO’s Xiumin, EXO’s Chen and GOT7’s Bambam.