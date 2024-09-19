B.I announces first-ever performance in India at K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai on December 14

B.I has been announced to perform at the K-Town festival to be held in Mumbai, India on December 14, 2024. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Sep 19, 2024  |  06:47 PM IST |  9.3K
B.I: courtesy of 131 labels
B.I: courtesy of 131 labels

B.I or Kim Hanbin has been announced to perform in India for the first time ever. The rapper-producer will be performing at the K-Town Festival 2, which will be held in the NESCO exhibition center in Mumbai on December 14, 2024. Moreover, alongside the K-pop idol, other artists in the line-up include EXO’s Xiumin, EXO’s Chen and GOT7’s Bambam.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles