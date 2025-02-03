Barbie Hsu's last post before sudden death at 48 highlights love for 2nd husband Koo Jun Yup and his team CLON

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On January 3, the news of Meteor Garden-fame Barbie Hsu's sudden death took everyone by surprise. Her second husband, CLON member Koo Jun Yup, almost broke down while interacting with the media regarding his wife's passing away. His love for her is evident from his heartbreaking reaction. Barbie Hsu also embodied similar feelings towards him during their time together, which is evident from her last Instagram post before her untimely demise at 48.

Barbie Hsu's last Instagram post was about husband Koo Jun Yup's (popularly known as DJ Koo) collab stage with three young K-pop girl groups. The collaborators include fourth gen groups, Kep1er and tripleS, and the fifth gen talented rookies UNIS. The iconic performance was part of the 2024 year-ended KBS Song Festival, that took place on December 20, 2024 at KINTEX in Ilsan, South Korea. The festival's concept was "infinity" and aimed to unite musicians through music. Hence, the surprise collaboration of the CLON member with the girls.

See the post here:

Sharing the video, Barbie Hsu captioned the post as, "Clon Forever DJ Koo Cool" and added shining star and red heart emojis to it. Besides being a loving spouse, she was her husband's biggest cheerleader. Their love story was one for the books. The two of them started dating back in late 1998 for about a year before parting ways in 2000. They cited the reason for their break up being their busy schedules and the restrictive policies of Korean entertainment agencies. The K-pop artists back then were not allowed to date.

Advertisement

The two of them weren't associated with each other for 23 years since then. However, as the saying goes love never dies. Somewhere deep within they still had latent feelings for each other, which rekindled after the Taiwanese actress divorced from her former husband in 2021. Barbie Hsu and DJ Koo vowed for lifelong togetherness, by tying the knot three months after her separation. They lived as a happy family with the actress' two children from her previous marriage, until death separated them.