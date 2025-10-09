6 Tamil releases to watch on OTT this week: Arulnithi’s Rambo to Veduvan

A new lineup of Tamil movies and shows has hit OTT screens this week. From sports actioners to mystery thriller web series, here is a complete list of releases you need to include in your watchlist.

6 Tamil releases to watch on OTT this week

1. Rambo

Cast: Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh

Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh Director: M. Muthaiah

M. Muthaiah Genre: Sports Action

Sports Action Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: September 10, 2025

Rambo is a sports action film starring Arulnithi in the lead role, releasing exclusively on the OTT platform SunNXT. Directed by M. Muthaiah, the film follows the life of a kickboxer from Tamil Nadu.

When the boxer decides to help a woman in distress, his life takes an unexpected and wild turn, forcing him into a chaotic and much larger battle outside the ring.

2. Tribanadhari Barbarik (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev

Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev Director: Mohan Srivatsa

Mohan Srivatsa Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Tribanadhari Barbarik is a Telugu-Tamil suspense thriller featuring Sathyaraj and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles. When the police hit a dead end, elderly psychiatrist Dr. Shyam Khatu, an elderly abandons his practice to become a vigilante, relentlessly hunting for his missing granddaughter, Nidhi.

His quest leads him to confront a young man named Ram and a group involved in organized crime. The film blends elements of detective fiction and suspense thriller with mythological symbolism, drawing inspiration from Barbarik of the Mahabharata.

3. Mirai (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo)

Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo) Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Karthik Gattamneni Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Mirai, starring Tejja Sajja in the lead role, is originally a Telugu film and is now available with a Tamil dub. The movie narrates the tale of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the saviour of the world.

According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword. The rest of the film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from eternal doom.

4. War 2 (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo)

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo) Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

2 hours and 50 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: October 9, 2025

War 2 is a spy action thriller originally made in Hindi and now available in Tamil. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the movie is a sequel to War (2019) and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The story revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who has gone rogue and become a national threat. A special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, who shares a complicated past with Kabir, is assigned to bring him down.

5. Veduvan

Cast: Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, Rekha Nair

Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, Rekha Nair Director: Pavan

Pavan Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Veduvan is a Tamil-language web series starring Coolie fame Kanna Ravi in the lead role. Directed by Pavan, the show follows Sooraj, a struggling actor in Tamil cinema, who is approached by a director to portray a police officer in a biopic.

The biopic is based on encounter specialist Arun, but as Sooraj dives deeper into the officer’s story, dark secrets emerge, leading to an intense mystery and gripping mystery thriller.

6. Kurukshetra (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma

Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma Creator: Anu Sikka

Anu Sikka Genre: Animated Mythological Epic

Animated Mythological Epic Runtime: 9 Episodes

9 Episodes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Originally in Hindi, the animated mythological epic, Kurukshetra, will also be available in Tamil. The 9-episode web series explores the 18 days of the legendary epic war from the perspectives of 18 warriors.

It delves into their inner struggles, moral dilemmas, and the ethical complexities of battling their own kin on the fields of Kurukshetra.

