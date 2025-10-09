6 Tamil releases to watch on OTT this week: Arulnithi’s Rambo to Veduvan
A new lineup of Tamil movies and shows has hit OTT screens this week. From sports actioners to mystery thriller web series, here is a complete list of releases you need to include in your watchlist.
1. Rambo
- Cast: Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh
- Director: M. Muthaiah
- Genre: Sports Action
- Runtime: TBA
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: September 10, 2025
Rambo is a sports action film starring Arulnithi in the lead role, releasing exclusively on the OTT platform SunNXT. Directed by M. Muthaiah, the film follows the life of a kickboxer from Tamil Nadu.
When the boxer decides to help a woman in distress, his life takes an unexpected and wild turn, forcing him into a chaotic and much larger battle outside the ring.
2. Tribanadhari Barbarik (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev
- Director: Mohan Srivatsa
- Genre: Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Tribanadhari Barbarik is a Telugu-Tamil suspense thriller featuring Sathyaraj and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles. When the police hit a dead end, elderly psychiatrist Dr. Shyam Khatu, an elderly abandons his practice to become a vigilante, relentlessly hunting for his missing granddaughter, Nidhi.
His quest leads him to confront a young man named Ram and a group involved in organized crime. The film blends elements of detective fiction and suspense thriller with mythological symbolism, drawing inspiration from Barbarik of the Mahabharata.
3. Mirai (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo)
- Director: Karthik Gattamneni
- Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure
- Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Mirai, starring Tejja Sajja in the lead role, is originally a Telugu film and is now available with a Tamil dub. The movie narrates the tale of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the saviour of the world.
According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword. The rest of the film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from eternal doom.
4. War 2 (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo)
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Genre: Spy Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: October 9, 2025
War 2 is a spy action thriller originally made in Hindi and now available in Tamil. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the movie is a sequel to War (2019) and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.
The story revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who has gone rogue and become a national threat. A special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, who shares a complicated past with Kabir, is assigned to bring him down.
5. Veduvan
- Cast: Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, Rekha Nair
- Director: Pavan
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Veduvan is a Tamil-language web series starring Coolie fame Kanna Ravi in the lead role. Directed by Pavan, the show follows Sooraj, a struggling actor in Tamil cinema, who is approached by a director to portray a police officer in a biopic.
The biopic is based on encounter specialist Arun, but as Sooraj dives deeper into the officer’s story, dark secrets emerge, leading to an intense mystery and gripping mystery thriller.
6. Kurukshetra (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma
- Creator: Anu Sikka
- Genre: Animated Mythological Epic
- Runtime: 9 Episodes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Originally in Hindi, the animated mythological epic, Kurukshetra, will also be available in Tamil. The 9-episode web series explores the 18 days of the legendary epic war from the perspectives of 18 warriors.
It delves into their inner struggles, moral dilemmas, and the ethical complexities of battling their own kin on the fields of Kurukshetra.
