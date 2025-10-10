Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Extended First Week: Rishab Shetty's film enters Rs 100 crore club, nets Rs 6.50 crore on Day 8

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) ended its first extended week by collecting Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.50 crore on Thursday, registering a 15 percent drop over Wednesday. Though the drop is a bit steeper than normal, since the Wednesday hold was on the stronger side, it all evens out. The eight-day total stands at Rs. 101 crore net.

The Rishab Shetty starrer entered the Rs 100 crore net mark in Hindi in 8 days, becoming the second Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 to achieve this feat. Overall, it is the 11th South Indian dubbed movie to surpass the three-digit figure in North India.

Kantara: Chapter 1 eyes for good jumps in the second weekend

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to record a good jump in the second weekend as there is no significant release. In fact, the movie will keep on dominating the Hindi box office until Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat release during the Diwali 2025 weekend. The mythological epic saga should aim to add another Rs 45-50 crore to its tally in the second week.

The movie has a good chance of faring even after the release of Thamma, given the audience reception it received. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the Rishab Shetty starrer will make sure to enter the Rs 200 crore mark too in Hindi.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 21.50 crore 5 Rs 8.00 crore 6 Rs 10.00 crore 7 Rs 7.50 crore 8 Rs 6.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 100.50 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

