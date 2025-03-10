Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s manager throw shade at Lisa by agreeing with controversial post? Here's what we know

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making waves online following the release of her debut solo album, Ruby. The album, which dropped on March 7, 2025, has taken the global charts by storm, currently trending on iTunes in 21 regions.

However, amidst the celebration, a new controversy has surfaced, sparking heated discussions among BLACKPINK fans.

The issue arose when Jennie’s manager, Jeremy Erlich, retweeted a post from music critic Joshua Misnoo Kim. The post praised Ruby, calling it “not just the best album from a BLACKPINK soloist, but one of the best K-pop solo albums ever, especially from a non-Big 4 label.”

The critic went on to highlight the album’s stellar production team, which includes Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made-It, and El Guincho.

While the tweet itself did not directly mention any other BLACKPINK member, fans quickly speculated that it was a subtle dig at BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who had released her solo album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, just days before Jennie's Ruby.

The situation escalated further when fans discovered past remarks on the critic’s social media, allegedly downplaying Lisa’s recent work.

This sparked outrage among BLACKPINK fans, with many calling out Jennie’s manager for engaging in comparisons that could fuel unnecessary rivalry. Supporters expressed their disappointment, emphasizing that such remarks could harm BLACKPINK’s group dynamic and strain relationships between the members.

Many fans have come together to defend all the members of BLACKPINK, encouraging the fandom to show equal support for each member instead of creating divisions among them, despite the ongoing controversy.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ruby has been garnering widespread praise. Ruby boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, including a much-anticipated reunion with Dua Lipa on Handlebars. Jennie also teamed up with major artists like Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

ExtraL with Doechii has already captured attention with glowing reviews, while tracks like Damn Right, featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis, are quickly becoming fan favorites and generating significant buzz.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s newly released track Like Jennie is being perceived as a diss track and has received a great response from her fans as well as critics.

Jeremy Erlich, who previously served as Spotify’s Global Head of Music for five years, has now taken on the role of managing Jennie. Whether the controversy surrounding his retweet will settle down or further impact BLACKPINK’s fandom remains to be seen.