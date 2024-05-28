BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault at yacht party after Monaco Grand Prix; see clips

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently attended the Grand Prix event in Monaco, witnessing racing driver Charles Leclerc’s emotional win. After the event, the K-pop icon attended a yacht party donning a stunning golden dress that instantly became the talk of the town. Many clips from the after-party made it to the internet as Lisa was papped with her rumored beau Frédéric Arnault.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault's sighting in Monaco stirs rumor mill about their alleged relationship

The BLACKPINK rapper was spotted enjoying J Balvin beats at the Monaco yacht party. The viral clips reveal that she was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and manager Alice. The alleged couple was seen dancing side by side in the after-party.

Another viral clip captured her outside the yacht, where she seemed to be introducing herself to others as Frédéric accompanied her.

Meanwhile, the yacht party was organized by TAG Heuer in partnership with the Monaco Grand Prix. Lisa’s rumored boyfriend is notably the former CEO of this brand.

See clips of Lisa and Frédéric Arnault spending time together at the Monaco yacht party:

More about Lisa and Frédéric Arnault's rumored relationship

This is not the first time the rumored couple was spotted together. Their dating rumor stemmed from an alleged sighting where Lisa and Frédéric seemed to have shared a cozy meal. Later, many reports emerged claiming that the duo even introduced each other to their parents and immediate family members.

Though the reports were never addressed by any of the parties, the MONEY singer has often been snapped with the French businessman.

One of the very first photos was shared by Frédéric himself when he attended the 2023 LA concert of BLACKPINK and then posted a photo with the members including Lisa.

Most recently, the pair was spotted having a romantic stroll in Paris, almost hand-in-hand, and then later was snapped waiting in the airport together. Despite no confirmation from either side, their constant sightings together have definitely stirred the rumor mill, with fans concluding that at the very least they share a friendship.

More about Lisa's attendance at Monaco Grand Prix 2024

Meanwhile, Lisa’s Monaco Grand Prix attendance also created abuzz for her gorgeous outfit, which was reportedly custom-made from 1800 pieces of literal trash. With this, the LALISA singer successfully created a commentary about sustainable fashion.

She also shared a few photos on her Instagram, posing with Formula 1 racing driver Max Verstappen and Colombian singer J Balvin who provided the beats for the after-party.

