BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals she initially asked her team to delete APT featuring Bruno Mars ahead of its release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. However, she shared that she was reluctant to release the song because it is based on a Korean drinking game and asked her staff to delete the song from their phones. However, the song has become popular with fans soon after its release.

On October 18, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé released a song titled APT featuring Bruno Mars alongside the music video of the song. In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, the artist opened up about her initial hesitation to release the song. She explained that the track was inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, which made her concerned about how the public might react to its theme. She wasn’t sure if it would be well-received, given the unconventional inspiration behind it.

Her uncertainty went so far that she asked her staff members to delete the song from her phone, fearing it wouldn't resonate with listeners. However, after seeing how much those around her already loved the track, she changed her mind and decided to release it. Following its debut, the song quickly gained immense popularity among fans and began attracting attention from audiences worldwide, further validating her decision.

Rosé announced earlier that she will be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Moreover, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album Rosie which will be releasing on December 6, 2024