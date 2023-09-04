3 Ekka Box Office Update: Gujarati blockbuster cruises towards Rs 20 crore nett after a historic 2nd weekend

Rajesh Sharma Gujarati film 3 Ekka starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla had a blockbuster first week at the Gujarati Box Office. The film after garnering strong initials, continued its historic trend even in week 2 with second weekend collections coming higher than first weekend, despite a critical India Pakistan cricket match on the second Saturday. The 10 day total of the film stood at Rs 18.51 crores and the second Monday looks to record collections just around 10 percent lower than second Friday.

3 Ekka Is Set To Enter The Rs 20 Crore Nett Club On Its 12th Box Office Day

3 Ekka will enter the Rs 20 crore nett India club tomorrow, that is on its 12th day. With the way things are going for the film, it can fancy its chances to even enter the Rs 30 crores club. A lot will depend on the reception on the films release in the following week. Gujarati Cinema has seen a phenomenal growth in the last half a decade or so, due to modern movie choices. The upbeat storytelling and the involvement of actors who have successfully been able to appeal to the youth and families, has made the Gujarati Film Industry a serious commercial entity in the last few years. Anand Pandit's involvement in regional industries is just a testament of the untapped potential of the regional movies.

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of 3 Ekka Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.19 crores 2 Rs 1.80 crores 3 Rs 2.76 crores 4 Rs 1.21 crores 5 Rs 1.40 crores 6 Rs 2.80 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores 9 Rs 1.80 crores 10 Rs 2.90 crores 11 Rs 1.15 crores (estimates) Total Rs 19.66 crores nett in 11 days

Watch the 3 Ekka Trailer

Advertisement

About 3 Ekka

Three friends in financial crises come up with an idiotic plan to transform a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den.

Where And When To Watch 3 Ekka

3 Ekka now plays in select theatres near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Gujarati Film 3 Ekka zooms past Rs 11 crore nett in 6 days; Raksha Bandhan gives 100 percent boost