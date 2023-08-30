Box Office: Gujarati Film 3 Ekka zooms past Rs 11 crore nett in 6 days; Raksha Bandhan gives 100 percent boost

Rajesh Sharma Gujarati film 3 Ekka starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla among others is having a dream run at the Indian box office owing to a great ensemble cast, strong word of mouth and holidays. The film had an excellent weekend where it collected around Rs 5.80 crores nett and over the weekdays, it is only observing a growing trajectory. With Rs 1.10 crores nett on Monday, Rs 1.55 crores nett on Tuesday and around Rs 3 crores on Wednesday (Raksha Bandhan), the film has assured itself a blockbuster status.

3 Ekka Enters The Rs 10 Crore Nett India Club In 6 Days At The Box Office

3 Ekka has successfully crossed Rs 10 crore nett and stands at Rs 11.45 crores in India after 6 days. The film shall get the Raksha Bandhan benefit on day 7 as well since it falls on two different days. With a week 1 of around Rs 14 crores, the film looks well set to do over Rs 20 crores nett by the end of its run. These numbers would put it in the elite list of blockbuster films from the Gujarati Film Industry. Malhar Thakar and Yash Soni are big Gujarati film stars and have played a major role in the Gujarati film renaissance. In the last decade or so, the filming approach has become very modern and upbeat, something which wasn't the case in the films of the past. The films now are successfully able to engage the younger generation and the future for the films of this industry looks to be in very safe hands. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures' involvement in regional cinema is much appreciated as well.

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of 3 Ekka Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.15 crores 2 Rs 1.90 crores 3 Rs 2.75 crores 4 Rs 1.10 crores 5 Rs 1.55 crores 6 Rs 3 crores Total Rs 11.45 crores nett in 6 days

Watch the 3 Ekka Trailer

About 3 Ekka

Three friends in financial crises come up with an idiotic plan to transform a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den.

Where And When To Watch 3 Ekka

