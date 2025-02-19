Chhaava Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's warrior movie SET TO GROW, courtesy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

Released on February 14, Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. The recently released film is continuing its blockbuster run and will grow on Day 6, courtesy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

Chhaava To Grow Well On Day 6 Due To Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava entered Rs 150 crore club at the box office in five days. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will receive a boost in its collections on sixth day of its release. Audiences, mainly in Maharashtra, will flock to theaters as there is a public holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti today.

For the uninitiated, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha kingdom.

Chhaava To Cross Rs 200 Crore In First Week; Expecting Rs 350 Crore In Full Run

Going by its performance at the box office, Chhaava will cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office this week. Laxman Utekar's helmer is expected to touch Rs 350 crore by the end of its theatrical run. It has already become the first success of 2025 with the exception of re-releases. The strong word-of-mouth has played an important role in its success at the box office.

A Brief About Chhaava

Adapted from Marathi novel, Chava, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh in crucial roles.

Chhaava in Cinemas

