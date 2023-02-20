Akshay Kumar Filmography Analysis - 2 Blockbusters and 13 Superhits make him the box office KHILADI

Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's most adored actors. With a career spanning across four decades and over 30 years, the Khiladi of Bollywood has given the industry some of its most iconic films. He has had his share of ups and downs in what one can call a turbulent movie career, but the fact that he is still amongst competing actors says a lot about his longevity and relevance. The greatest USP of the actor is the fact that he churns over 4 films each year. He has maintained this for as long as one can remember, and interestingly, he also has a release this very week in the form of Selfiee. In today's segment, we will be understanding the filmography of Akshay Kumar - his highs, lows, ups, downs and what makes him the long-standing Khiladi that he is today.

Akshay Kumar Churned A Film Almost Every Two Months, Back In The 90s Akshay Kumar's movie career is difficult to compartmentalize as there has not been much change in the actor's work ethics or style. He has been committed to his work and has worked with great professionalism, churning films after films. The actor took up a variety of different professions before becoming a full time actor. He worked as a waiter and also a martial-arts teacher before entering the world of glitz and glamour. In his initial years, he took up almost any script that he got. Resultantly, the actor back then had a release practically every two months. The theatrical results were more of a mixed bag and there wasn't much consistency. Regardless, it established Akshay as a dependable actor who didn't defer upon dates and schedules. He was preferred more in action roles as he was and continues to be a trained martial artist and could do and still can do stunts with ease. In the meantime, he also created a brand for himself as the Khiladi of Bollywood with several Khiladi-centric films. Khiladi, Elaan, Yeh Dillagi, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Suhaag, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. And Mrs. Khiladi and Jaanwar were the successful films that the actor starred in, in the 90s decade.

Akshay Kumar Found His Niche In Comedy Akshay had a string of failures and somehow, comedy is the genre the actor found his niche in. What the actor gave then were some of the most iconic comedy films in the country. Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Kambhakkt Ishq, De Dana Dan, Housefull, Tees Maar Khan, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 are some of his comedy films that found resonance and were commercially successful ventures theatrically too. His films continue to enjoy a solid recall value on television and on digital movie platforms. Akshay Kumar was among the few actors to release the potential of the satellite medium and that's precisely where the actor made a lot of his money from.

Akshay Kumar Got Inclined To Message Oriented And Socially Relevant Films Some time in mid 2010s, the actor focused on making films on important subjects and pertinent issues, and most of his films were well received too. The reception to these films has convinced the actor to keep working in films that deliver a strong social message, till date. Gabbar Is Back, Airlift, Oh My God, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Gold and many other films fall in the exact same category of films that tried to either teach something new or tried to showcase an important historical event in the big screen format.



Akshay Kumar Continues To Be The Sensation That He Has Been For Over Three Decades The Coronavirus may have put a break on the movie releases in Bollywood. But in requisite, Akshay Kumar increased his frequency of films; some that released theatrically and some that opted for the digital route. Commercial setbacks have never changed him or his approach towards cinema. He is currently among the highest paid actors, not just in the country but in the world. The actor is an inspiration for many and continues to be one of the country's most celebrated actors and performers. Here Is The Classification Of Akshay Kumar's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically: Blockbusters: Mohra Rowdy Rathore Super-Hits: Welcome 2.0 Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Housefull 4 Housefull 2 Singh Is Kinng Mission Mangal Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Rustom Good Newwz Airlift Phir Hera Pheri OMG! Oh My God Hits Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty Khiladi Sabse Bada Khiladi Housefull Bhool Bhulaiyaa Housefull 3 Jolly LLB 2 Kesari Main Khiladi Tu Anari Heyy Babyy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Bhagam Bhag Suhaag Elaan Garam Masala Yeh Dillagi Total Hit Plus Count In Lead Roles - 31

