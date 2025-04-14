Jaat Extended Worldwide Weekend Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer collects Rs 50 crore in first 4 days

Jaat Extended Worldwide Weekend Box Office Update: Sunny Deol’s latest release, Jaat, has recently completed its opening weekend. The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, making his Hindi directorial debut. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, and others. In its worldwide run, the film has grossed Rs 50 crore during its opening weekend.

Advertisement

Jaat registered the highest-grossing day of its run on Sunday, fully benefiting from the holiday. Out of its Rs 50 crore worldwide weekend gross, Rs 47 crore came from the Indian market, contributing 94 percent of the total. Meanwhile, the film earned just Rs 3 crore in four days from overseas territories. Globally, Jaat likely recorded its highest single-day gross on Sunday, with Rs 13.75 crore net.

This Sunny Deol starrer is performing reasonably well in India, though not as well as expected by the trade, especially after the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. Given that Jaat is a lavish action entertainer and the most expensive film of Deol's career, a stronger opening was anticipated.

The film’s collection is primarily driven by the Indian market, with minimal performance overseas. However, a strong international showing was not expected, as the film is more appealing to mass audiences in rural areas of India—particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 centers such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Central India, and Haryana.

Advertisement

Watch the Jaat trailer

Jaat received a mixed to positive reception over its opening weekend. This reception, coupled with Sunny Deol’s continued appeal in mass action films, is expected to support the film’s performance in the coming days. Its four-day India net weekend stands at Rs 39 crore. The film is expected to see a drop on Monday, though not a significant one, thanks to Ambedkar Jayanti.

The overseas performance of Jaat is expected to remain minimal throughout its run. Based on its current trend in the Indian market, the film could achieve a moderately average total, though not an extraordinary one.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaat vs Gadar 2 Box Office: Comparing theatrical performances of Sunny Deol's movies in their first four days