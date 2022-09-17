Box Office: Brahmastra sets base for an excellent second weekend; Collects Rs 10.20 crore on Day 8

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performed well in the first week at the box office. The film opened excellently at the ticket counters, grew from strength to strength to record the highest global first weekend for a Hindi film and maintained a decent hold on the weekdays. The film is steadily moving towards the Rs. 200 cr India nett, figure and based on the healthy trend on Friday, the film should positively breach that figure by second Sunday, to hit that figure in 10 days flat. Brahmastra will be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second film in the Rs. 200 crore club and given the post pandemic scenario, these numbers prove that the film has got some sort of acceptance, else the film would not ideally grow on its second Friday

Brahmastra added Rs. 10.20 cr nett on its eighth day, from all its versions in India, 15 percent higher than yesterday. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 9.30 cr while the dubbed versions contributed in the vicinity of 90 lakh. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stands at Rs. 177.20 cr nett after 8 days and the film is all set to grow by around 50 percent tomorrow and another 20 percent on Sunday, to ensure a solid week 1 in the north of Rs. 40 crore nett. The offshore box office performance of the film has been excellent, driven by North America, which has led the box office in the overseas. The film has comfortably crossed 10 million dollars overseas and will top 15 million dollars by the end of week 2. It will essentially also become the highest grossing Hindi original at the worldwide box office for the year of 2022, by weekend 2, beating The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files will remain as the biggest blockbuster of the year since the costs involved were way lesser.