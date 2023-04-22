Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 2 Box Office: Salman Khan's film shows very good growth; Adds over Rs 23 crores

Salman Khan's family-entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde among others saw a very good growth of around 80 percent in its collections on day 2 as it collected around Rs 23.25 - 24.75 crores nett on Saturday, the Eid day. The actual numbers will be known the next day, once the single screen numbers from mass centers start coming in. The first day numbers were low considering the standards set by Salman but the second day numbers have made the trade optimistic about the film's prospects, although it is still too early to judge it.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sees Very Good Growth On Day 2 After A Slow Day 1

The national multiplex chains are up by over 90 percent and are closing in on the 10 crore mark. The single screens and non national chains are up too, although the percentages are lower (on an overall basis) since many of them performed reasonably on the first day as well. The two day total of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is at around Rs 37 - 37.50 crores and by the end of Sunday, it will, in all likelihood, be around or ever Rs 60 crores.

Films With Some Sort Of A Start Post Pandemic Tend To Double Their Opening Weekends

In the post pandemic scenario, films even with reasonable acceptance are known to hold well and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would hope that the numbers keep coming in steadily, even after the weekend. Films have gone on to double their first weekend in the full run quite comfortably and if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan manages it, it will be standing at a number of over Rs 120 crores nett in India, which would atleast absolve it of an outright flop status. One can't really predict where the Monday and Tuesday numbers will land but it sure will be very critical for the prospects of the film.

The Numbers Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Are Relatively Good But...

The numbers that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is getting are good in comparison to the many films that have released post pandemic but being a Salman Khan Eid release, packaged as a mass family entertainer, one would desire more. The actor has given far bigger movies in the Eid period and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is somewhere falling short of the expectations one tends to put on a Salman Khan starrer.

The day-wise nett India collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 23.50 - 24 cr

Total = Rs 37 - 37.50 cr nett in India

