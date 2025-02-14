Badass Ravikumar Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie plays in limited screens as Chhaava takes charge

Himesh Reshammiya’s latest outing, Badass Ravikumar, has had a lackluster box office run in India. After a week in theaters, the movie has collected around Rs 7-8 crore net in the country. Given its current momentum, the film is expected to add a maximum of Rs 1 crore more to its tally, leading to a lifetime total of under Rs 10 crore net. This figure confirms that Badass Ravikumar is not a theatrical success.

However, Himesh Reshammiya, who served double duty as the lead actor and producer, is unlikely to suffer major financial losses. The movie was made on a low budget, and Reshammiya has reportedly recovered a significant portion of his investment through non-theatrical revenue sources, including music, satellite, and digital deals. Additionally, he secured a rebate from the Oman government, where portions of the movie were filmed, further helping his financial standing.

The film, for those who may not know, is a spin-off of The Xposé (2014), focusing on Reshammiya’s character, Ravikumar. The flick features an over-the-top narrative with what some might say are exaggerated action sequences and Reshammiya’s signature musical tracks. It blends themes of revenge drama with elements of mass-action entertainment. Besides Reshammiya in the titular role, the cast includes Sonia Kapur, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, and more. Badass Ravikumar was released in theaters on February 7 alongside the equally moderately performing Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.

While last week’s Bollywood releases performed poorly, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, hitting theaters today, is poised to take a stealthy start. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his battles against the Mughals. The movie has been praised for its grand production scale and patriotic theme. Besides Kaushal playing the titular character, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna star in pivotal roles, adding to its appeal among audiences.

To conclude, Badass Ravikumar may not have found extreme success, but Himesh Reshammiya’s business acumen ensures he remains financially secure. The anticipation around Chhaava, meanwhile, tells a tale of content-driven films with historical significance being a top choice for movie lovers.