Box Office: Court State vs a Nobody 8th Day impresses with Rs 2.75 crore worldwide despite heavy competition

Like a fired rocket refusing to slow down, Court State vs a Nobody continues its dream run at the box office. Starring Priyadarshi, the Telugu film, which hit theaters on March 14, has defied the odds yet again. Even with multiple new releases, re-releases, and big-budget English fantasy films in competition, it managed to collect ₹2.75 crore on its eighth day, surpassing its previous day's earnings. This brings the total worldwide collection to a solid ₹39.5 crore, proving that strong content always finds its audience.

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 8 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore 6 Rs 3 crore 7 Rs 2.5 crore 8 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 39.5 crore Worldwide

With an entire week ahead before the next wave of major releases, the film now has a golden opportunity to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide if it holds well.

Team Nani celebrates the Box Office triumph

Producer Nani’s team couldn’t hide their excitement and shared a celebratory post: "The blockbuster verdict has resulted in a blockbuster box office performance! 8 days, amazing numbers, ₹40 crore and counting!".

A Storm of Big Releases Next Week

The calm before the storm is real because next Friday will bring a lineup of major releases across tinsel towns. In Telugu states, Nithiin and Sreeleela’s rom-com Robinhood is making waves with its promotions, while Sithara Entertainment's Mad Square, the sequel to Mad, is surrounded by high expectations due to the comedy factor inside. Producer Naga Vamsi’s confident statements about its success have only fueled the anticipation.

Coming to Bollywood, big-budget action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is also set to take over the screens. Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema’s L2: Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer will add to the intense competition and the film's pre-sales is proving what could happen if it gets blockbuster response. From Tamil, we have Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2 locking horns with all these films.

For Court State vs a Nobody, the battle ahead is tougher than ever. But then again, the best stories are written when the odds are stacked high. Let’s see if the film can pull off another surprise!