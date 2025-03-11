Box Office: Analysing theatrical performance of Dhanush's recent movies- Raayan emerges biggest grosser

Dhanush is known for his brilliant acting and script choices. The actor keeps on juggling between content-driven movies and commercial potboilers. Here's analysing the box office performance of Dhanush's last few releases from 2019 to 2024.

In the last 6 years, Dhanush starred in around 9 Tamil feature films. 2019 marked his third collaboration with Vetrimaaran on Asuran. The movie not only gained commercial success but also bagged numerous accolades. Asuran grossed over Rs 66.25 crore, which was a phenomenal figure in the pre-pandemic times.

The actor returned to the screens with Enai Noki Paayum Thota which could only gross over Rs 25 crore and turned out to be an average grosser. After hitting a low, the actor bounced back with Pattas and Karnan. While the former collected Rs 39.50 crore, the latter ended up doing around Rs 67.25 crore. Dhanush's next release, Thiruchitrabalam, performed beyond expectations and grossed a solid Rs 101 crore at the box office.

Further the actor witnessed two average performers - Naane Varuvean and Captain Miller but managed to balance them with Vaathi and Raayan. He was last seen in Raayan which also marked his 50th movie and directorial debut. It went on to collect a smashing Rs 155.25 crore in its full run, becoming a big success for him.

He will be next seen in Idly Kadai and Sekhar Kammula's Kubera. Both are set to hit the cinemas this Summer. It will be interesting to see how they perform at the box office.

Dhanush's worldwide box office performance since 2019:

Movie Collection

(in Crores) Asuran Rs 66.25 crore Enai Noki Paayum Thota Rs 25 crore Pattas Rs 39.50 crore Karnan Rs 67.25 crore Thiruchitrabalam Rs 101 crore Naane Varuvean Rs 35.50 crore Vaathi Rs 105 crore Captain Miller Rs 69 crore Raayan Rs 155.25 crore Total Rs 664 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.