Box Office: How to Train Your Dragon live action aims to top Mufasa The Lion King's performance this summer; can it deliver?

DreamWorks’ highly anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is aiming to soar past Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office when it arrives in theaters this summer. With early projections estimating a global haul between USD 650 million and USD 750 million, the fantasy adventure could challenge the latter’s impressive USD 722 million run, if the wind is at its wings.

Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney’s prequel-sequel hybrid, had the benefit of franchise appeal, A-list casting, and a holiday release. Directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and featuring voice talents like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and newcomer Blue Ivy Carter, the photorealistic animated entry served both nostalgia and lore expansion. Despite mixed reviews and a sluggish start, its connection to The Lion King legacy helped it rank as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024.

Now, DreamWorks Animation ventures into new territory, releasing its first-ever live-action remake. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original animated trilogy, it returns with the same heartwarming bond between Hiccup and Toothless, only this time with real actors. Mason Thames and Nico Parker lead the cast.

Several factors could work in Dragon’s favor. The original trilogy remains one of the studio’s most beloved works, known for its emotional narrative and exquisite world-building, all of which are being carried forward into the remake. Its June 13 release also positions it at the peak of the blockbuster summer season, with little direct competition in the fantasy adventure space.

However, potential drawbacks could be remake fatigue and the challenges of translating the animated charm and scale of Berk into a convincing live-action feature. Moreover, Mufasa capitalized on a stronger Christmas holiday corridor and the Disney brand’s unparalleled global reach.

Still, early buzz from CinemaCon suggests audiences are optimistic. With a sequel already scheduled for 2027, DreamWorks is clearly betting big on this new iteration. Whether How to Train Your Dragon can soar past Mufasa at the box office remains to be seen, but with the right mix of nostalgia and freshness, it just might.

