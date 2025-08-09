Box Office: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara crosses Mohanlal led Empuraan to emerge highest grossing Indian movie of 2025 internationally

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others is one of India's biggest blockbusters in recent times. The movie's collections are spectacular in India as well as internationally. Infact, it is not wrong to say that Saiyaara is a bigger blockbuster internationally, than in India. Today, that is on its 23rd day, Mohit Suri's rom-com has crossed Empuraan (USD 16.90 million) to emerge as India's highest grossing movie of 2025, internationally.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Crosses Empuraan To Emerge India's Highest Grossing Movie Of 2025 Internationally

Saiyaara has crossed USD 17 million today and it still has enough steam to get to USD 20 million. USD 19 million seems locked while USD 20 million will require the movie to hold well, even after the release of War 2 and Coolie. Holding after the release of War 2 and Coolie is certainly not going to be easy. Every day, since the third Friday, the overseas collections of the movie are coming higher than the India collections. The overseas collections have surprised one and all from the very first day and there should be no surprise if the rom-com crushes the abovementioned final estimates too.

Saiyaara Is On A Crest Of A Wave In UK

While the movie is performing exceptionally everywhere, it is at another tangent in UK. The collections of the movie, even on the 23rd day is higher than the opening day. It has become some sort of a movement in the country. A GBP 3 million looks very possible for the romantic-musical, and that would make it the country's 3rd highest grosser among Indian movies, only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Heads For A Lifetime Collection Of Rs 550 Crore; 2nd Highest Of 2025 So Far

Saiyaara's global lifetime projections are at Rs 550 crore to Rs 560 crore. This musical has etched its place as one of the biggest Indian debuts of all time. This is the first time in 25 years that there has been a debut in Bollywood that has gone on to become this big. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is the last time a Bollywood debut made so much noise. Let's see which movie after Saiyaara can repeat that kind of frenzy.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Saiyaara.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Saiyaara crosses USD 16 million internationally in JUST 3 weeks; Heads for a USD 19 million plus lifetime