Box Office: Monday actuals boost Final Destination Bloodlines to USD 105M globally

If one thought USD 102 million global opening for Final Destination: Bloodlines was its peak, let us inform you that the Monday actuals figure has pushed that total past USD 105 million, meaning 3 million more than its already extravagant debut frame revenue. The sixth installment in the long-running horror franchise has delivered the best-ever launch for a Final Destination film and is now the second-biggest horror opening worldwide post-COVID, only behind Alien: Romulus.

The film’s USD 3 million uptick from weekend projections overseas took its international total to a record-breaking USD 54.1 million across 71 markets. This surpasses Five Nights at Freddy’s (USD 52.8M) and places it squarely beneath the aforementioned movie’s USD 61.8 million in the post-pandemic horror hierarchy. Coupled with its impressive USD 51.7 million domestic debut in the United States, Final Destination: Bloodlines scored a global launch that sets a new bar for the franchise and the horror genre alike.

The supernatural thriller, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits visions of a 1968 premonition from her dying grandmother, warning that death is now chasing her bloodline. The film features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise mainstay Tony Todd in supporting roles.

Originally conceived as a reimagining after the success of Final Destination 5 (2011), the film evolved into the continuation of the franchise. The creative team included Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts, who experimented with the storyline by merging the franchise’s mythology with a new narrative anchored in generational trauma. After initially being slated for a streaming release on HBO Max, the film was shifted to a theatrical rollout by Warner Bros. in March 2024.

Production wrapped in Vancouver after delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Bloodlines was finally released in the States on May 16, 2025. The film has earned critical praise in abundance, becoming the best-reviewed title in the franchise and breathing new life into the series.

With this strong showing, Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to surpass the global lifetime gross of every previous film in the series by Friday.

