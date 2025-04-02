Sikandar Worldwide Box Office: Salman Khan's mass actioner grosses decent Rs 124 crore in 3 days
Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release Sikandar turned out to be a decent affair. The action drama clocked a total of Rs 124 crore in first 3 days at the worldwide box office.
Sikandar, starring Megastar Salman Khan in the lead, is struggling at the box office. The movie directed by AR Murugadoss released on March 30 (Sunday) and completed its three days of run.
Sikandar clocks Rs 124 crore in 3 days globally
Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action drama opened with Rs 49 crore gross on its release day at the worldwide box office. It further witnessed a downward trajectory due to highly negative word-of-mouth and social media trolling. The movie added Rs 43 crore to the tally on Day 2 (Eid Day) while the Day 3 (Basi Eid) contributed a sum of around Rs 32 crore.
The first three days total cume of Sikandar stands at Rs 124 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, around Rs 86 crore (Rs 72 crore net) came from the domestic markets. The movie will comfortably surpass the Rs 150 crore mark globally. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from there on.
The AR Murugadoss directorial turned out to be one of the weakest Salman Khan movie and couldn't impress the audience with its storyline and performances. Though the movie will definitely continue the golden streak of Salman Khan of hitting Rs 100 crore net everytime, it is expected to wind its theatrical run at a poor figure as per the Megastar's standards.
Day wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Worldwide Collection
|1
|Rs 49 crore
|2
|Rs 43 crore
|3
|Rs 32 crore
|Total
|Rs 124 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the action drama is playing in cinemas now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
