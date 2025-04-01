Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar SWEEPS lifetime collections of 2024's Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan in flat 3 days
Salman Khan's Sikandar sweeped the lifetime box office collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan in just 3 days, despite negative word-of-mouth. Details Inside.
Megastar Salman Khan holds the most loyal fan base in India and that's what the box office collection of his recent release says. Despite receiving negative word-of-mouth and trolling on social media, his latest release Sikandar is doing a fair business at the box office.
Sikandar surpasses the lifetime cume of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan
Released on the occasion of Eid 2025, the AR Murugadoss-directed action drama clocked over Rs 71 crore net in its opening weekend. With this, Sikandar stormed past the lifetime box office collections of previous year's Eid releases- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, which were released together in a clash scenario at the box office.
For the unversed, the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff action movie and Ajay Devgn’s sports-biopic met with disastrous response on Eid 2024. While the former could collect around Rs 60 crore net in its entire theatrical run, the latter could make a sum of Rs 51 crore net only at the Indian box office.
Going by the trends, the Salman Khan starrer is all set to hit the Rs 100 crore net mark soon. It will be interesting to see how much more it can add up to the tally in its entire run. With Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 ready to knock the cinemas, Sikandar is likely to wind up sooner than expected.
Sikandar in cinemas
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the action drama is playing in cinemas now.
Have you watched Sikandar yet? Tell us in the comment section
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
