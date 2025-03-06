Chhaava Day 21 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama performs well in Hindi markets; all set to roar in Telugu's theatrical run

Chhaava has been roaring at the box office since its release. Hindi audience have flocked to theaters to watch the historical drama that chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj over the past 20 days. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the recently released movie has finished three weeks of its theatrical run. After its success in Hindi markets, Chhaava is awaiting for its Telugu release tomorrow.

Chhaava Finishes Three Weeks With Solid Run Ahead Of Telugu Release

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the Hindi markets since its release. It has now completed three weeks of its blockbuster run in Bollywood.

In the 20 days of its theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 455.75 crore net in India. Going by the box office trends, on Day 21, it is expected to witness a drop of 10 percent from yesterday.

While Chhaava has emerged as a blockbuster at the Hindi box office, it is yet to be seen how it will perform in Telugu markets. The historical actioner will be released in the Telugu dubbed version on March 7, 2025.

Impact Of Champions Trophy On Chhaava's Performance

Chhaava's box office performance in Hindi markets was affected by IND vs AUS semi-final tournament of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on March 4, 2025. This is because many cinegoers opted to watch the match over the movie on Tuesday.

Chhaava is locking horns with Sohum Shah's project, Crazxy and Reema Kagti's directorial, Superboys of Malegaon. Dinesh Vijan's produced historical actioner also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Chhaava In Cinemas

