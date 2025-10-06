11 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Mathew Thomas’ Nellikkampoyil Night Riders to Marutham

South Indian cinema is bringing a fresh wave of releases to the big screens this week. If you are wondering what to watch in theaters, here’s a list of movies you should add to your watchlist.

11 South Indian movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim

Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim Director: Noufal Abdullah

Noufal Abdullah Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Fantasy Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a Malayalam-language movie starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role. Directed by Noufal Abdullah, the film is set in a village called Nellikkampoyil, where locals are bound by age-old myths.

As the villagers struggle through restless and bizarre nights, Shyam, a charming youngster and hopeless romantic, finds himself at the center of the mystery. Fascinated, he and his friends embark on an adventurous journey filled with horror, comedy, and mystic elements.

2. Ari (My Name is Nobody)

Cast: Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivasa Reddy

Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivasa Reddy Director: V. Jayashankarr

V. Jayashankarr Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Mystery Thriller Drama

Mystery Thriller Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Ari (My Name is Nobody) is a mystery thriller that tells the tale of 6 individuals. One day, a mysterious man posts on social media claiming he will fulfill any wish.

Each of the six characters, representing a cardinal sin of Anger, Lust, Pride, Greed, Jealousy, and Attachment, approaches him. The film explores what happens when their wishes are granted and how their lives spiral from there.

3. Vattakhanal

Cast: Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, Aadukalam Naren

Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, Aadukalam Naren Director: Pithak Pugazhenthi

Pithak Pugazhenthi Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Vattakhanal follows the story of Kathiravan, who raises Sathya, an orphan, to run his illegal mushrooms business. After killing his former mob boss, Kathiravan must face the wrath of Radha, the late mobster’s wife. Sathya eventually joins forces with her.

Will Kathiravan lose control of his empire, or will Sathya be the one to end him? That forms the crux of the narrative.

4. Room No. 111

Cast: Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan, Prema Mehta

Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan, Prema Mehta Director: Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy

Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy Language: Kannada/Telugu

Kannada/Telugu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Room No. 111 tells the story of Divya, a woman mourning the loss of her husband and child in a road accident. Suspicious of the circumstances, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.

With the help of a journalist, Divya unearths the dark secret behind her husband's and daughter’s deaths.

5. Sasivadane

Cast: Rakshit, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, Deepak Prince

Rakshit, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, Deepak Prince Director: Sai Mohan Ubbana

Sai Mohan Ubbana Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Sasivadane is a romantic actioner set in the beautiful scenic backdrop of the Konaseema region. It follows the tale of Sasi and Raghava and explores their love story, touching on the themes of timeless love, innocence, and pain.

Starring Rakshit and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles, the film features several supporting characters, with actors Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and many others adding significant emotional depth.

6. Irudhi Muyarchi

Cast: Ranjith SR, Meghali Meenakshi, Vittal

Ranjith SR, Meghali Meenakshi, Vittal Director: Venkat Janaa

Venkat Janaa Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Family Drama Thriller

Family Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Release date: October 10, 2025

Irudhi Muyarchi is an upcoming Tamil action thriller that follows a devoted husband who goes to extreme lengths to rescue his kidnapped wife during a road trip. The movie features Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 contestant and actor Ranjith SR in the lead role.

7. Avihitham

Cast: Vineeth Chakyar, Vrindha Menon, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol, Ammini Chandralayam, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vismaya Sasikumar, Beena Kodakkad, Parvana Raj

Vineeth Chakyar, Vrindha Menon, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol, Ammini Chandralayam, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vismaya Sasikumar, Beena Kodakkad, Parvana Raj Director: Senna Hegde

Senna Hegde Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Avihitham is a comedy-drama flick directed by Senna Hegde, known for helming the National Award-winning film, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. The upcoming movie is set in a patriarchal village where a rumor of an extramarital affair causes chaos.

The plot serves as a satire and commentary on the absurdities of societal judgment and the intense scrutiny faced by women in conservative communities.

8. Mutton Soup

Cast: Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, Kiran Medasani

Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, Kiran Medasani Director: Ramachandra Vattikuti

Ramachandra Vattikuti Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Mutton Soup is a suspenseful family crime thriller centered around Sriram, a financier who hails from an affluent family. After marriage, he and his wife experience several relationship issues, leading to a life-altering incident.

As a deadly conspiracy brews beneath the surface, the themes of greed, betrayal, and hidden intentions emerge.

9. Constable

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, Surya Kumar Bhagvandas

Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, Surya Kumar Bhagvandas Director: Aryan Subhan SK

Aryan Subhan SK Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Constable follows the story of Kashi, a young police officer living a peaceful life with his sister-in-law, whom he treats as a blood relative. As they settle into his new posting in a village, he is forced to face several disturbing events.

Joined by his secret admirer, Mahati, Kashi dives into an intense investigation and uses his sharp instincts to uncover chilling truths.

10. Balti

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Poornima Indrajith, Shiva Hariharan

Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Poornima Indrajith, Shiva Hariharan Director: Unni Sivalingam

Unni Sivalingam Language: Telugu-dub

Telugu-dub Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Balti is originally a Malayalam-language movie dubbed into Telugu. It revolves around four friends from a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border who live and breathe for Kabaddi.

However, when their lives cross paths with local goons and money-lenders, they are forced to fight for their lives, using their sporting skills as a powerful tool for survival.

11. Marutham

Cast: Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Vargheesh, Thinanthorum Nagaraj

Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Vargheesh, Thinanthorum Nagaraj Director: V. Gajendran

V. Gajendran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 43 minutes

1 hour and 43 minutes Release date: October 10, 2025

Marutham is a Tamil-language drama thriller film starring Vidharth in the lead role. The story revolves around Kanniyappan, a hardworking farmer whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his ancestral property has been auctioned off for a loan he never took.

Desperate and devastated, Kanniyappan sets out on a mission to reclaim his land, taking him on a dark journey.

