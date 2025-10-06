11 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Mathew Thomas’ Nellikkampoyil Night Riders to Marutham
From horror comedies to drama thrillers, here’s a list of 11 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week.
South Indian cinema is bringing a fresh wave of releases to the big screens this week. If you are wondering what to watch in theaters, here’s a list of movies you should add to your watchlist.
11 South Indian movies to watch in theaters this week
1. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders
- Cast: Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim
- Director: Noufal Abdullah
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a Malayalam-language movie starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role. Directed by Noufal Abdullah, the film is set in a village called Nellikkampoyil, where locals are bound by age-old myths.
As the villagers struggle through restless and bizarre nights, Shyam, a charming youngster and hopeless romantic, finds himself at the center of the mystery. Fascinated, he and his friends embark on an adventurous journey filled with horror, comedy, and mystic elements.
2. Ari (My Name is Nobody)
- Cast: Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivasa Reddy
- Director: V. Jayashankarr
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Mystery Thriller Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Ari (My Name is Nobody) is a mystery thriller that tells the tale of 6 individuals. One day, a mysterious man posts on social media claiming he will fulfill any wish.
Each of the six characters, representing a cardinal sin of Anger, Lust, Pride, Greed, Jealousy, and Attachment, approaches him. The film explores what happens when their wishes are granted and how their lives spiral from there.
3. Vattakhanal
- Cast: Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, Aadukalam Naren
- Director: Pithak Pugazhenthi
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Vattakhanal follows the story of Kathiravan, who raises Sathya, an orphan, to run his illegal mushrooms business. After killing his former mob boss, Kathiravan must face the wrath of Radha, the late mobster’s wife. Sathya eventually joins forces with her.
Will Kathiravan lose control of his empire, or will Sathya be the one to end him? That forms the crux of the narrative.
4. Room No. 111
- Cast: Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan, Prema Mehta
- Director: Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy
- Language: Kannada/Telugu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Room No. 111 tells the story of Divya, a woman mourning the loss of her husband and child in a road accident. Suspicious of the circumstances, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.
With the help of a journalist, Divya unearths the dark secret behind her husband's and daughter’s deaths.
5. Sasivadane
- Cast: Rakshit, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, Deepak Prince
- Director: Sai Mohan Ubbana
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours 12 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Sasivadane is a romantic actioner set in the beautiful scenic backdrop of the Konaseema region. It follows the tale of Sasi and Raghava and explores their love story, touching on the themes of timeless love, innocence, and pain.
Starring Rakshit and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles, the film features several supporting characters, with actors Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and many others adding significant emotional depth.
6. Irudhi Muyarchi
- Cast: Ranjith SR, Meghali Meenakshi, Vittal
- Director: Venkat Janaa
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Family Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Irudhi Muyarchi is an upcoming Tamil action thriller that follows a devoted husband who goes to extreme lengths to rescue his kidnapped wife during a road trip. The movie features Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 contestant and actor Ranjith SR in the lead role.
7. Avihitham
- Cast: Vineeth Chakyar, Vrindha Menon, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol, Ammini Chandralayam, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vismaya Sasikumar, Beena Kodakkad, Parvana Raj
- Director: Senna Hegde
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Avihitham is a comedy-drama flick directed by Senna Hegde, known for helming the National Award-winning film, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. The upcoming movie is set in a patriarchal village where a rumor of an extramarital affair causes chaos.
The plot serves as a satire and commentary on the absurdities of societal judgment and the intense scrutiny faced by women in conservative communities.
8. Mutton Soup
- Cast: Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, Kiran Medasani
- Director: Ramachandra Vattikuti
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Mutton Soup is a suspenseful family crime thriller centered around Sriram, a financier who hails from an affluent family. After marriage, he and his wife experience several relationship issues, leading to a life-altering incident.
As a deadly conspiracy brews beneath the surface, the themes of greed, betrayal, and hidden intentions emerge.
9. Constable
- Cast: Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, Surya Kumar Bhagvandas
- Director: Aryan Subhan SK
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Constable follows the story of Kashi, a young police officer living a peaceful life with his sister-in-law, whom he treats as a blood relative. As they settle into his new posting in a village, he is forced to face several disturbing events.
Joined by his secret admirer, Mahati, Kashi dives into an intense investigation and uses his sharp instincts to uncover chilling truths.
10. Balti
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Poornima Indrajith, Shiva Hariharan
- Director: Unni Sivalingam
- Language: Telugu-dub
- Genre: Sports Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Balti is originally a Malayalam-language movie dubbed into Telugu. It revolves around four friends from a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border who live and breathe for Kabaddi.
However, when their lives cross paths with local goons and money-lenders, they are forced to fight for their lives, using their sporting skills as a powerful tool for survival.
11. Marutham
- Cast: Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Vargheesh, Thinanthorum Nagaraj
- Director: V. Gajendran
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 43 minutes
- Release date: October 10, 2025
Marutham is a Tamil-language drama thriller film starring Vidharth in the lead role. The story revolves around Kanniyappan, a hardworking farmer whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his ancestral property has been auctioned off for a loan he never took.
Desperate and devastated, Kanniyappan sets out on a mission to reclaim his land, taking him on a dark journey.
