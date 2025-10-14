Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Haq

Pinkvilla Predict is a weekly box office prediction series, which will be published every Monday. For now, it will comprise the first-day box office forecast for Hindi and selected Hollywood films to be released over the next four weeks. In future, the number of weeks will be increased and films from other languages may also be included as the series evolves.

There is no major release coming Friday, as Diwali releases are being released on Tuesday. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are the two Diwali releases this year. Entering the tracking this week is Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq.

Thamma (21/10/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 17-22 crore

A commercial entertainer with the backing of a highly successful franchise, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe or MHCU. Stree 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time of release. Munjya was a surprise hit, with no face value whatsoever.

Releasing on the day after Diwali, which is one of the biggest days for the box office, if not the biggest. Comedies generally do well over the Diwali period. The last couple of Diwali(s) have seen several comedies do well... in fact, most of them were horror-comedies, like Golmaal Again, Housefull 4 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While the film has a good trailer and music, they haven't quite met expectations.

The MHCU is successful and ensures initial visibility, but the universe's sellability outside Stree films is yet to be proven.

The marketing campaign is missing the trick by pushing dance numbers and not the horror and comedy aspects of the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (21/10/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 7-10 crore

For a love story to work, music is essential, and the music here is turning out very well, with a couple of songs becoming hits. The teaser and trailer have also gotten a strong response.

The film is buzzing strongly in circles where two surprise blockbusters this year, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara, scored heavily.

The upside for the first day is significantly high, going by some of the metrics. It won’t be a surprise if the film could score over Rs. 10 crore and closer to Rs. 15 crore on the first day.

On the downside, the film lacks star value, and while the production quality is good, it carries a “B-movie” look that could be a limiting factor in higher-collecting urban centres. The same didn’t stop Sanam Teri Kasam, so this may not pose a major obstacle here either.

The film may face issues getting adequate showcasing due to a clash with Thamma, which is the bigger film and will have an edge in initial showcasing. The hope will be for stronger advances to secure better show allocation.

Haq (7/11/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore

The film appears to be catering to the section that leans politically right. Some of the films on the same line have done well post-COVID, a couple even becoming huge blockbusters like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Article 370, also starring Yami Gautam, was a HIT last year.

However, lately, several of these films have failed to do as well as they were doing. Films like The Bengal Files, Ajey, The Udaipur Files, etc. didn't score much.

Unlike Article 370, which was based on a more recent and wider appealing subject of Kashmir, Haq is about a court case in 1985, which isn't current anymore. That may limit its appeal.

The film will depend on whether it can build some momentum post-release, but the initial value doesn’t appear to be much, even though the teaser is pretty good.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End Forecast High-End Forecast Pinpoint Forecast 21/10/2025 Thamma Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. 21/10/2025 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. 31/10/2025 The Taj Story Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 07/11/2025 Haq Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr.

