Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: Second biggest opening for a NBK film
The biggest opening for NBK in Telugu states is Rs. 30.25 crore of Veera Simha Reddy, which came on a solo release. With a similar solo release, Daaku Maharaaj could have closed on that number.
Daaku Maharaaj recorded the second-biggest opening for an NBK starrer at the Indian box office, amassing Rs. 26 crore approx. The film had an unconventional Sunday release but it is common for Telugu films to release on off days during the Sankranti period as the box office becomes more about dates than days of the week and how multiple releases are accommodated on those dates, avoiding direct clashes.
Almost all of the business for the film came from the Telugu states at Rs. 23 crore approx, with strong numbers from Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Ceded districts and a healthy contribution from Nizam. The biggest opening for NBK in Telugu states is Rs. 30.25 crore of Veera Simha Reddy, which came on a solo release. With a similar solo release, Daaku Maharaaj could have closed on that number if not exceed it.
The film is carrying huge costs but the plus for it is that there is a huge Sankranti period ahead when the box office is on steroids in Andhra Pradesh and the initial reception seems to be decent enough. The rejection of Game Changer will also go in favour of the film in terms of securing showcasing for the upcoming days.
The First Day Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj are as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 11.25 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 26.00 cr.
Daaku Maharaaj has also opened well overseas with nearly USD 1 million opening day in the United States, including previews.
