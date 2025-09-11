Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites records a drop on Wednesday, nears Rs 65 crore mark in India

Hollywood horror flick The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed Michael Chaves, and starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, is witnessing a decent box office trends in the weekdays after its impressive opening weekend. Released on September 5, the movie opened with a record Rs 16.90 crore. The horror flick registered its biggest business day on Saturday where it collected Rs 17 crore, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 49.15 crore net.

Warner Bros Pictures' The Conjuring: Last Rites witnessed a big drop on its Monday and minted Rs 4.90 crore. The movie witnessed a decent jump on its Tuesday, due to the discounted ticket prices and collected Rs 5.25 crore. According to estimates, Last Rites added Rs 3.90 crore to the tally, taking the cume to Rs 63.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites needs good jump in second weekend

Serving as the final instalment in The Conjuring Universe, the Vera Farmiga starrer is expected to wind its first week at Rs 65 crore mark. The movie needs good jumps on the second weekend in order to reach an outstanding number by the end of its theatrical run.

It recieved a mixed-bag reaction among the audience, due to which the movie is witnessing average hold in the weekdays. However, it still holds the potential to hit the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, depending on how it holds further.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 3.90 crore Total Rs 63.20 crore net in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas

