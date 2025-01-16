Game Changer Box Office Collections: Ram Charan, Shankar film gross 158cr worldwide in six days
The Ram Charan starrer has grossed another Rs. 26 crore approx internationally, taking its worldwide gross to over Rs. 150 crore mark, at Rs. 158 crore.
Game Changer is getting collections on weekdays thanks to the Sankranti holidays, accumulating Rs. 132 crore at the Indian box office in six days. The Ram Charan starrer has grossed another Rs. 26 crore approx internationally, taking its worldwide gross to over Rs. 150 crore mark, at Rs. 158 crore approx.
The film grossed over Rs. 5 crore in the Telugu states yesterday. After the weekend, it seemed like the Telugu states would end well short of Rs. 100 crore but the holiday period may just take it over. The six-day collections in the twin states are Rs. 82 crore approx. If it was a normal release period, with the sort of Sunday film had, it would have ended its run around Rs. 80 crore. The holiday period will add an extra Rs. 20 crore or so, which goes on to show how big the Sankranti release window is.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Game Changer in India are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Friday
|Rs. 58.50 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 9.50 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 132.00 cr.
Outside Telugu states, the film got a holiday bump in Tamil Nadu as well, where Pongal is an equally lucrative release period. However, with just Rs. 8 crore in total collection, the film is going nowhere. It is probably Tamil Nadu performance, that is most disappointing, as Shankar is arguably the biggest director ever in the Tamil film industry, who has given multiple legendary blockbusters. To see his film be a washout like this is just unfortunate.
The film did get some "collections" for the Hindi dubbed version over the weekend but on weekdays the source has probably dried up/given up so the collections fell to very low levels.
The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collections of Game Changer in India is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 82.50 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 29.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 13.50 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 39.50 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 32.50 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 132.00 cr.
ALSO READ: Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: NBK starrer gross 78cr worldwide in four days