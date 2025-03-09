The Paradise: Nani and Srikanth Odela's upcoming action flick to release in two parts? Here's what we know

Nani-starrer The Paradise is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. Ever since the makers dropped the first glimpse of the movie, fans haven’t been able to get over it and have been asking for more updates to heighten the excitement. While Srikanth Odela and Nani discussed their project in detail during an interview, it has been rumored that the movie might be made in two parts.

According to a report by 123Telugu, Nani's The Paradise will be released in two parts, like many big-budget movies these days. While the makers have announced that the first installment will hit theaters on March 26, 2026, details about the second part remain under wraps.

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise is being likened to an Indian version of Mad Max and delves into themes of societal bias. Set in Secunderabad during the 1980s, the story revolves around a marginalized tribe that has been denied its rights.

Their struggle for recognition is led by an unexpected figure, described as "a bastard," who challenges a system built to oppress them. The film highlights the idea that leadership is not defined by identity. Director Srikanth Odela intends to present an unfiltered take on bureaucracy, exploitation, and resistance to break away from the typical storytelling approach in Indian cinema.

During an interview with Variety, he said, "This time, we are not blurring or masking societal taboos. As a filmmaker, I am committed to presenting the film in its rawest form. ‘The Paradise’ will stand as one of the most authentic, original and unapologetically honest Indian films, carrying immense potential and relevance to resonate with a global audience."

In the same interview, Nani expressed his strong belief that The Paradise would be India’s version of "Mad Max". He stated that the film's tone and nature would be wild. "The Paradise will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice," he added.

Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26, 2026.​​​​​​​​​