Mirai Box Office Collections: Crosses 100cr in India, Second Teja Sajja Film to Hit Century
Telugu film Mirai crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office yesterday, on the twentieth day of release. The film grossed Rs. 1.10 crore on its third Wednesday, bringing its India total to Rs. 100.50 crore. Overseas, Mirai has grossed Rs. 33.50 crore ( USD 3.80 million), pushing its worldwide total to Rs. 134 crore.
This marks the second Teja Sajja film to gross over Rs. 100 crore in India. His previous film, Hanu-Man, released during Sankranti last year, was the first one. That film was a big blockbuster, ending up with nearly Rs. 250 crore in India and Rs. 300 crore worldwide.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirai in India are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 71.25 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 21.50 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 100.50 cr.
Mirai has been chugging along nicely for the last week or so, benefiting from the holiday period. The film did slow down after its first weekend but stabilised well during its second weekend. It then hit a speedbump last Thursday with the release of They Call Him OG, but was back up quickly over the weekend and has sustained strongly on the subsequent weekdays.
The film has performed best in Nizam, headed for Rs. 35 crore plus final. The next best performer is the United States, where the film has amassed nearly USD 3 million. Andhra Pradesh has done well, but could have done better. Karnataka has been strong with over Rs. 10 crore. The Hindi dubbed version hasn’t done much, but enough to help with hitting the Rs. 100 crore mark.
The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 69.25 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 33.25 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 28.25 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 10.50 cr.
|Tamil Nadu - Kerala
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 100.50 cr.
|United States
|USD 3,000,000
|Rest of World
|USD 800,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 3,800,000
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 134.00 cr.
