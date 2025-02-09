Interstellar Re-Release Day 3 India Box Office: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway's classic sci-fi adds MASSIVE Rs 4 crore gross on 1st Sunday
Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release sees overwhelming demand in India. While many IMAX theaters are running 24/7 to accommodate eager audiences, bookings have also opened for standard versions.
Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar continues its triumphant re-run in India, proving that great cinema knows no expiration date. The film saw a significant boost on its first Sunday (Day 3), grossing Rs 4 crore, the highest single-day collection in its re-run so far. After a strong start over the weekend, the film has now amassed ₹10.50 crore in three days, further cementing its status as one of the most beloved sci-fi films of all time.
The excitement for Interstellar remains unmatched, with theaters nationwide running 24/7 shows to meet soaring demand. Packed auditoriums, sold-out IMAX screenings, and fans reliving the spectacle a decade after its original release highlight its lasting appeal.
The decision to screen the film exclusively in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX boosted its earnings, creating a win-win for both audiences and makers—fans enjoy Nolan’s visionary storytelling with Zimmer’s powerful score, while exhibitors benefit from higher ticket prices. To meet the growing demand, though, exhibitors have now opened standard format viewing.
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, Interstellar chronicles the emotional and scientifically ambitious journey of Cooper (McConaughey), a former NASA pilot who ventures through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humanity.
With three strong days at the box office, Interstellar is now poised for a solid weekday run. With advance bookings continuing to favor the film, experts predict it could soon surpass the earnings of other recent Hollywood re-releases, including Titanic, which grossed ₹20 crore during its 2023 re-run in India.
India Box Office Collection: Day 1 - Day 3
|Day
|Box Office Collection (₹ Crore)
|Day 1
|2.70
|Day 2
|3.80
|Day 3
|4
|Total
|10.50
With a strong Interstellar and Nolan fanbase in India, the film shows no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for further updates!
